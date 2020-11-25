Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APPS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Digital Turbine is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 36.71% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that APPS has returned about 430.86% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 32.90% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 89.29% this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

APPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

