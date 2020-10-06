Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Digital Turbine is one of 613 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 11.27% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 399.02% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.71% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 92 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 78.57% so far this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track APPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

