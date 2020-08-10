Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Digital Turbine is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 9.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, APPS has returned 216.76% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.42%. This means that Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 58.62% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.

APPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

