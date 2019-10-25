Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Digital Turbine (APPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 96.15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APPS has returned 293.44% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.20% on average. As we can see, Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.75% this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to APPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.