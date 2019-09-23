Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Digital Turbine (APPS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Digital Turbine is one of 638 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 96.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 279.78% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.37% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Digital Turbine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.08% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to APPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

