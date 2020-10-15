Is Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Digital Realty Trust (DLR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Digital Realty Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLR's full-year earnings has moved 0.72% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DLR has gained about 30.58% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.58%. As we can see, Digital Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DLR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 119 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.16% this year, meaning that DLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track DLR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

