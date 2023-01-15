Is Digital Realty Trust a Once-in-a-Decade High-Yield Buying Opportunity?

Investors treated Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) like a favored growth stock in recent years before it tumbled back to earth with other erstwhile tech darlings. In the midst of its biggest sell-off in more than a decade, investors seem unsure of its future prospects. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss some misconceptions about its business and prospects and make the case that it's an attractive stock -- so long as you have the right expectations.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 15, 2022.

