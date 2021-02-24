Is Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Diebold Nixdorf, is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBD's full-year earnings has moved 21.88% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DBD has gained about 36.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 1.47% on average. This means that Diebold Nixdorf, is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DBD belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.15% so far this year, meaning that DBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DBD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.