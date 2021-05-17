Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). DKS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.82, which compares to its industry's average of 22.92. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.38 and as low as 10.19, with a median of 14.83.

We should also highlight that DKS has a P/B ratio of 3.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.35. Over the past 12 months, DKS's P/B has been as high as 3.42 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 2.54.

Finally, we should also recognize that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 9.62. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DKS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.20. DKS's P/CF has been as high as 10.14 and as low as 5.84, with a median of 8.55, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dick's Sporting Goods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DKS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

