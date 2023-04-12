Is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DKS has returned 15.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dick's Sporting Goods is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fastenal (FAST). The stock is up 11.3% year-to-date.

For Fastenal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.9% so far this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fastenal, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved -1.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dick's Sporting Goods and Fastenal as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.