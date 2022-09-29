Is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DKS has returned 1.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 25.1% on average. As we can see, Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

TravelCenters of America (TA) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.4%.

For TravelCenters of America, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 128.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.7% this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, TravelCenters of America falls under the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dick's Sporting Goods and TravelCenters of America. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





