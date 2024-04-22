Is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DKS has returned about 32.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.1% on average. As we can see, Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Williams-Sonoma (WSM). The stock is up 38.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Williams-Sonoma's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.1% this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Williams-Sonoma falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #220. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dick's Sporting Goods and Williams-Sonoma as they could maintain their solid performance.

