Is DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Likely to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Aug 26. In the last reported quarter, the company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 142%. Moreover, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 23.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, indicating a decline of 35.7% from the prior-year quarter. However, the estimate has increased by 14% in the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.35 billion, which indicates growth of 4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Key Factors to Note

In the fiscal second quarter, DICK’S Sporting is expected to have gained from the gradual reopening of stores since mid-April. The company had nearly 80% of its stores operational by the end of May, which are likely to have contributed to the top line in the fiscal second quarter. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that consolidated same-store sales fell 4% in the first four weeks of the second quarter compared with a 29.5% decline in the first quarter. This suggests that the reopening of stores is likely to have continued to aid sales in the second quarter.

Furthermore, the company has been displaying strong online showdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to have witnessed continued momentum in online sales, owing to the shift in consumer preference in recent months. Strong online demand along with leveraging its omni-channel capabilities to fulfill online orders and serve customers is expected to have been key drivers in the fiscal second quarter. Further, the introduction of curbside pickup service across the United States has been aiding customer experience.



On the last quarter’s earnings call, management also noted that solid online performance continued in the second quarter even after stores reopened.



However, for the fiscal second quarter, it expects the persistence of the impacts of coronavirus. Also, the company continues to witness cost pressures, which have been weighing on margins and the bottom line. Higher SG&A expenses, a fall in merchandise margins and occupancy cost deleverage are expected to have been threats to margins in the fiscal second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DICK’S Sporting this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DICK’S Sporting carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +49.07%.

