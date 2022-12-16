Is DICE Therapeutics (DICE) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICE's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DICE has returned about 33.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). The stock has returned 31.7% year-to-date.

In Oncolytics Biotech Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DICE Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.2% so far this year, so DICE is performing better in this area. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to DICE Therapeutics, Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

