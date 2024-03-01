Is Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Diana Shipping (DSX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that DSX has a P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Over the past 12 months, DSX's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DSX has a P/S ratio of 1.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DSX has a P/CF ratio of 3.38. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DSX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.79. Over the past 52 weeks, DSX's P/CF has been as high as 3.54 and as low as 2.04, with a median of 2.64.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Navios Maritime Partners holds a P/B ratio of 0.39 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.40. NMM's P/B has been as high as 0.39, as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.28 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Diana Shipping and Navios Maritime Partners are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DSX and NMM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.