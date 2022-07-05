Is Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Diana Shipping (DSX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Diana Shipping is one of 144 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Diana Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSX's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DSX has moved about 18% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -16.5%. This shows that Diana Shipping is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is International Seaways (INSW). The stock is up 44.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, International Seaways' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 667.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Diana Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.2% this year, meaning that DSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Diana Shipping and International Seaways. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

