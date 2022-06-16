Is Diana Shipping (DSX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Diana Shipping (DSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Diana Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Diana Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSX's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DSX has returned 41.1% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 16.9%. This means that Diana Shipping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Frontline (FRO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.2%.

For Frontline, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Diana Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.1% so far this year, so DSX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Frontline is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Diana Shipping and Frontline as they could maintain their solid performance.

