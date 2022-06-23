Is Diana Shipping (DSX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Diana Shipping (DSX). DSX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 3.89. Over the past year, DSX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 2.11, with a median of 3.63.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a P/B ratio of 0.92 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.16. For GNK, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.95 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Diana Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DSX and GNK look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

