Is Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Diamondback Energy (FANG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Diamondback Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FANG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 61.60% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FANG has gained about 33.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 11.19% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Diamondback Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FANG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.70% so far this year, meaning that FANG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to FANG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

