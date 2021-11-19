Is Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Diamondback Energy (FANG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Diamondback Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FANG has moved about 123.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 35.4% on average. This means that Diamondback Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, Diamondback Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 110.1% so far this year, meaning that FANG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

