Is Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Diamondback Energy (FANG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FANG and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Diamondback Energy is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FANG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 65.25% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FANG has gained about 65.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 17.65% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Diamondback Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, FANG is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 56.24% so far this year, meaning that FANG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to FANG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.