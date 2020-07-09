Is Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI). DSSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DSSI's P/B ratio of 0.26. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, DSSI's P/B has been as high as 0.59 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.38.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DSSI has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.66.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Diamond S Shipping Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DSSI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

