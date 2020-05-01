Is Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI). DSSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that DSSI has a P/B ratio of 0.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DSSI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Over the past year, DSSI's P/B has been as high as 0.59 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.40.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DSSI has a P/CF ratio of 5.27. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.95. Over the past 52 weeks, DSSI's P/CF has been as high as 52.29 and as low as 3.66, with a median of 17.85.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Diamond S Shipping Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DSSI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.