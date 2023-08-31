Is DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1113 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DMAC's full-year earnings has moved 23.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DMAC has moved about 86.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.7% on average. As we can see, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DermTech, Inc. (DMTK). The stock is up 35.6% year-to-date.

For DermTech, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 534 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.1% so far this year, meaning that DMAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DermTech, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved -7.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. and DermTech, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

