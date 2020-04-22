Is DHT Holdings (DHT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of DHT Holdings (DHT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DHT and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

DHT Holdings is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DHT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHT's full-year earnings has moved 62.31% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DHT has gained about 2.17% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 27.22%. This means that DHT Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DHT belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 35.91% so far this year, so DHT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DHT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

