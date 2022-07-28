Is DFA US Micro Cap Institutional (DFSCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider DFA US Micro Cap Institutional (DFSCX) as a possibility. DFSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Dimensional is responsible for DFSCX, and the company is based out of Austin, TX. DFA US Micro Cap Institutional made its debut in December of 1981, and since then, DFSCX has accumulated about $7.45 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 6.43%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 7.84%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 23.75%, the standard deviation of DFSCX over the past three years is 24.44%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 22.33% compared to the category average of 21.45%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. DFSCX has a 5-year beta of 1.13, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. DFSCX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -4.73, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 99.23% of its holdings in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $2.47 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Industrial Cyclical Other

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, DFSCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.46% compared to the category average of 1.08%. So, DFSCX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, DFA US Micro Cap Institutional ( DFSCX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, DFA US Micro Cap Institutional ( DFSCX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

