Is DFA Emerging Markets I (DFEMX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, DFA Emerging Markets I (DFEMX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. DFEMX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Dimensional is based in Austin, TX, and is the manager of DFEMX. The DFA Emerging Markets I made its debut in April of 1994 and DFEMX has managed to accumulate roughly $6.23 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. DFEMX has a 5-year annualized total return of 6.35% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 6.41%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. DFEMX's standard deviation over the past three years is 18.87% compared to the category average of 17%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 16.88% compared to the category average of 15.18%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.79, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -5.23, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, DFEMX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.39% compared to the category average of 1.15%. From a cost perspective, DFEMX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, DFA Emerging Markets I ( DFEMX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, DFA Emerging Markets I ( DFEMX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

Overall, DFA Emerging Markets I ( DFEMX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, DFA Emerging Markets I ( DFEMX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

