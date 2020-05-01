Is DexCom (DXCM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DexCom (DXCM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DexCom is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 892 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 26.92% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DXCM has moved about 53.24% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.48%. This means that DexCom is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DXCM belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.35% this year, meaning that DXCM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DXCM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

