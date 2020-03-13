Is DexCom (DXCM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DexCom (DXCM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DexCom is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 899 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 30.58% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DXCM has moved about 13.21% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 17.57% on average. As we can see, DexCom is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DXCM is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.47% this year, meaning that DXCM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DXCM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

