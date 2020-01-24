Is DexCom (DXCM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DexCom (DXCM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DexCom is one of 905 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 25.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DXCM has gained about 7.71% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.22% on average. This shows that DexCom is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DXCM belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.16% so far this year, so DXCM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on DXCM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.