Is DexCom (DXCM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DexCom (DXCM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DexCom is a member of our Medical group, which includes 908 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 27.40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DXCM has returned about 5.81% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.44% on a year-to-date basis. This means that DexCom is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DXCM belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.37% so far this year, so DXCM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to DXCM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

