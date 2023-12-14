Is DexCom (DXCM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has DexCom (DXCM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DexCom is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1088 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DXCM has returned about 8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4%. As we can see, DexCom is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.1%.

The consensus estimate for Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DexCom belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 93 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, so DXCM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 194-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved -3.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DexCom and Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.