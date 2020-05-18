Is DexCom (DXCM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. DexCom (DXCM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DexCom is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 890 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 1.93% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DXCM has returned about 90.97% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.65%. This means that DexCom is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DXCM belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.39% so far this year, meaning that DXCM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DXCM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.