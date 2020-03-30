Is DexCom (DXCM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DexCom (DXCM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DexCom is one of 898 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 30.75% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DXCM has gained about 20.22% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 14.43%. This shows that DexCom is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DXCM belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DXCM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.