Is DexCom (DXCM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DexCom (DXCM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DexCom is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 49.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DXCM has returned about 71.69% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.50%. This means that DexCom is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DXCM is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.54% so far this year, so DXCM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on DXCM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

