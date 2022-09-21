Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DTEGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.99, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.31. DTEGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.72 and as low as 11.60, with a median of 13.09, all within the past year.

We also note that DTEGY holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, DTEGY's PEG has been as high as 2.16 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 1.23.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DTEGY's P/B ratio of 0.93. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.01. DTEGY's P/B has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.93, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DTEGY has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.53.

Another great Diversified Communication Services stock you could consider is Telefonica (TEF), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Telefonica is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.22 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.64. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 15.31 and average PEG ratio of 1.18.

TEF's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 19.37 and as low as 2.13, with a median of 14.09, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.88, all within the past year.

Additionally, Telefonica has a P/B ratio of 0.66 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.01. For TEF, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.76 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DTEGY and TEF is an impressive value stock right now.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Telefonica SA (TEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.