Is Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLAKY's full-year earnings has moved 361.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DLAKY has returned 9.6% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -12.9%. This shows that Deutsche Lufthansa AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC). The stock has returned 13% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's current year EPS has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deutsche Lufthansa AG belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.3% so far this year, so DLAKY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved -20.1% so far this year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

