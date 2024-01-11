Is Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Deutsche Bank (DB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.19, which compares to its industry's average of 8.21. Over the past year, DB's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.21 and as low as 4.74, with a median of 5.34.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DB has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.18.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Deutsche Bank is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

