Is Destination XL Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 59% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Destination XL Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Destination XL Group is:

80% = US$94m ÷ US$118m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.80 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Destination XL Group's Earnings Growth And 80% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Destination XL Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 30% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Destination XL Group's considerable five year net income growth of 41% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Destination XL Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGM:DXLG Past Earnings Growth September 21st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Destination XL Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Destination XL Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Destination XL Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Destination XL Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

