Is Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Despegar.com's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Despegar.com had US$15.9m of debt at March 2021, down from US$17.5m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$309.4m in cash, so it actually has US$293.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Despegar.com's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:DESP Debt to Equity History June 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Despegar.com had liabilities of US$355.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$231.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$309.4m in cash and US$60.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$217.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Despegar.com has a market capitalization of US$910.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Despegar.com also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Despegar.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Despegar.com made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$107m, which is a fall of 77%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Despegar.com?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Despegar.com lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$68m and booked a US$172m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$293.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Despegar.com that you should be aware of before investing here.

