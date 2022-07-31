Is Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Despegar.com's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Despegar.com had US$22.7m of debt, an increase on US$15.9m, over one year. But it also has US$235.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$212.5m net cash.

NYSE:DESP Debt to Equity History July 31st 2022

How Healthy Is Despegar.com's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Despegar.com had liabilities of US$479.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$217.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$235.2m as well as receivables valued at US$143.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$319.3m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$490.2m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Despegar.com's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Despegar.com also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Despegar.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Despegar.com reported revenue of US$383m, which is a gain of 258%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Despegar.com?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Despegar.com lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$27m and booked a US$127m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$212.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, Despegar.com's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Despegar.com's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.