Is Designer Brands (DBI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Designer Brands (DBI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Designer Brands is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Designer Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBI's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DBI has returned 8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -20.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Designer Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ulta Beauty (ULTA). The stock has returned 1% year-to-date.

In Ulta Beauty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Designer Brands belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 35.4% so far this year, meaning that DBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ulta Beauty belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #161. The industry has moved -23.1% year to date.

Designer Brands and Ulta Beauty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.