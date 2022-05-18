Is Designer Brands (DBI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Designer Brands (DBI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Designer Brands is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Designer Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBI's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DBI has moved about 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -23.4%. As we can see, Designer Brands is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Nordstrom (JWN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.7%.

In Nordstrom's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 68.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Designer Brands is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 35.6% so far this year, so DBI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Nordstrom is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Designer Brands and Nordstrom. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.