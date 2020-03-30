Is Denny's (DENN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Denny's (DENN). DENN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.78, which compares to its industry's average of 25.91. Over the past year, DENN's Forward P/E has been as high as 34.04 and as low as 5.87, with a median of 30.15.

Investors will also notice that DENN has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DENN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.33. Over the last 12 months, DENN's PEG has been as high as 3.60 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 2.85.

Finally, our model also underscores that DENN has a P/CF ratio of 4.40. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DENN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.37. Over the past year, DENN's P/CF has been as high as 17.27 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 13.40.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Denny's is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DENN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.