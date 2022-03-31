Is Delta Apparel (DLA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Delta Apparel (DLA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Delta Apparel is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Delta Apparel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLA's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DLA has returned about 0.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -11% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Delta Apparel is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jakks Pacific (JAKK). The stock has returned 42.6% year-to-date.

For Jakks Pacific, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Delta Apparel is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.1% so far this year, so DLA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Jakks Pacific falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Delta Apparel and Jakks Pacific as they could maintain their solid performance.

