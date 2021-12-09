Is Delta Apparel (DLA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Apparel (DLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Delta Apparel is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Delta Apparel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLA's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DLA has returned 43.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 9.4% on average. This means that Delta Apparel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Entravision Communications (EVC). The stock has returned 169.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Entravision Communications' current year EPS has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Delta Apparel is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.1% so far this year, so DLA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Entravision Communications, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #117. The industry has moved +10.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Delta Apparel and Entravision Communications. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

