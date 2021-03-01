Is Delta Apparel (DLA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Apparel (DLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Delta Apparel is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLA's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DLA has returned about 35.82% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 3.79%. This means that Delta Apparel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DLA is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.70% so far this year, so DLA is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track DLA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

