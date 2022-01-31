Is Delta Apparel (DLA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Delta Apparel (DLA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delta Apparel is one of 276 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Delta Apparel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLA's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DLA has returned 0.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 20.9% on average. This means that Delta Apparel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.

For Nexstar Broadcasting Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Delta Apparel belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5% so far this year, so DLA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Nexstar Broadcasting Group belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #176. The industry has moved -17.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Delta Apparel and Nexstar Broadcasting Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

