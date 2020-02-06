Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Delta Air Lines (DAL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delta Air Lines is one of 147 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 5.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DAL has gained about 0.70% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.26%. This means that Delta Air Lines is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DAL belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.25% so far this year, so DAL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track DAL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

