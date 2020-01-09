Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Delta Air Lines (DAL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delta Air Lines is one of 147 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 0.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DAL has returned 0.63% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 0.35% on average. This means that Delta Air Lines is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DAL belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.61% so far this year, so DAL is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DAL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

